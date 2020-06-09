Phyllis L. McFadden
Born: September 10, 1927; in Streator, IL
Died: June 4, 2020; in Streator, IL
Phyllis L. McFadden, 92, of Streator passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home with her daughters by her side.
Solon-Telford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the cremation rites. A private service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 2 PM. There will be a public visitation from 12:00 P.M. until the start of the service. Burial will be in Riverview cemetery following the service.
Born September 10, 1927, in Streator, she was the daughter of Ben and Elmira (Lee) Gilbert. She married Robert R. McFadden on June 6, 1948, at Park Presbyterian Church in Streator. He proceeded her in death on August 8, 2005.
She is survived by her daughters, Marla (Kate Clapper) McFadden of Madison, WI and Benna (Mike) Hermanson Arlington Heights, IL; and grandchildren Anne and Severin Hermanson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her infant siblings: Diana, Patricia, and Jack Gilbert.
Phyllis attended Moon Grade School and graduated from Streator High School in 1945. Upon graduation, she served her country as a secretary in the Adjutant General's office at the Pentagon in Washington DC. She returned to Streator in 1946 and over the course of years, worked in the office at Owens Illinois and later as Branch Administrator for the local Edward Jones office. She was also a real estate broker and worked with her husband at McFadden Realty.
Phyllis was a member of Park Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for more than 50 years and served as a deacon and Bible school teacher. She was also a member of the Streator Elks Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Many will remember Phyllis for her love of music and her rich alto voice. In addition to the church choir, she sang with the Choralaires and the Sweet Adelines and was a sought-after vocalist for weddings and funerals for many years. She also enjoyed her time as both a performer and a volunteer at Engle Lane Community Theater in its early years.
Mom preferred the hand-written letter over other methods of communication. This no doubt helped her to maintain her impeccable handwriting. She devoured books and crossword puzzles with remarkable speed and kept meticulous records of nearly everything. She was a devout patriot, the rememberer of our family history, and the teller of our stories. She was kind, smart, witty, and resilient but above all, was a devoted wife, mother, and friend.
Memorials may be directed to the Park Presbyterian Church Pipe Organ Fund or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 9, 2020.