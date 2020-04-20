|
Randall Anthony Don Broadus
Born: February 20, 1956
Died: April 11, 2020
Randall Anthony Don Broadus (age 64) played his last card and folded on April 11, 2020, after a courageous 12-year fight with Multiple Sclerosis. Even though he was dealt a difficult hand, he remained positive and referred to Hospice as his "victory lap". One of Randy's amazing gifts was his ability to listen, be present, and make you feel that you were the most important person. He loved to drink coffee, play poker, watch sports, go out to eat with family and friends, and complete sudoku puzzles in pen. He also enjoyed traveling and making memories with his wife, Carol, and children, Hannah and Maxwell. Randy was a member of The Church of Holy Apostles in McHenry for 25 years.
Randy was born in Ottawa, IL, to Bernard and Isabel (Eichelkraut) Broadus on February 20, 1956. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Northern Illinois University and his MBA from DePaul University. Randy worked in the area of manufacturing accounting for over 30 years. He married Carol (Kalas) Broadus on March 25, 1988. They raised two amazing children together; Hannah 28 (his Pumpkin Princess) and Maxwell 25 (whom we call Duke.) Randy had special relationships with both of his children. They often called him Daddy-O, Papa Bear, Chippy and Turtle. Chippy (dad) was the person Max spoke with most, and was the one keeping him and the rest of the family stable throughout work, school, etc.
In addition to his wife and children, Randy is survived by six of his siblings: Bette Taylor, Michael Broadus (Rose), Joanne Broadus, Susan Gleeson (William), Jeffrey Broadus (Carol), and Laurie Broadus. He is also survived by many cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, Jeremy Bower (Hannah?s boyfriend), poker buddies, and friends too numerous to list but not forgotten.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Isabel Broadus, his brother Gerald Broadus, and brother-in-law Earl Taylor.
We want to say thank you to all our family, friends, and neighbors who have supported us throughout the years. Also, a special thank you to his nurses, and care providers at Journey Care Hospice, especially Nancy, Rachel, Beth, Lee and Lisa. Also, to John his caregiver who was so helpful and took such good care of him the past several months.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held on a later date to be scheduled at the Church of Holy Apostles in McHenry, IL.
Memorials can be made to the family and charities will be determined at a later date.
