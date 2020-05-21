Raymond C. Arnold
Raymond Conrad Arnold, 97, of Peru, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Raymond Conrad Arnold, 97, of Peru, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 21, 2020.