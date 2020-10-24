1/1
Raymond J. Newman
Raymond J. Newman

Born: December 25, 1941; in LaSalle, IL

Died: October 18, 2020; in Spring Valley, IL

Raymond J. Newman, 78, of Peru passed away on October 18, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.

Mass of Catholic burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday November 21, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church in La Salle with the Very Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Vincent's Cemetery in La Salle. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00 AM until time of services.

The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mr. Newman was born in La Salle on December 25, 1941 to Lloyd and Ruth (Witzeman) Newman. He married Carole Gostomski. Mr. Newman worked as an insurance agent with Metlife. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church and Oak Ridge Golf Course. He loved golfing, walleye fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Newman is survived by his wife Carole of Peru; two sons Tim Newman of Island Lake and Michael (Pam) Newman of Victoria, MN; daughter Tricia Newman of Chicago; three grandchildren Abigail, Hannah, and Griffin; two sisters Karen (Dennis) Morrow of Fort Worth, TX and Nancy Gibson of Victoria, MN; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Mary Lou Newman and Ruth Elter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
