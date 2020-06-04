Raymond L. LeslieBorn: June 24, 1933Died: June 1, 2020Raymond L. Leslie, 86 of Streator passed away Monday (June 1, 2020) at his home.Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.Raymond was born on June 24, 1933 in Streator to Floyd and Goldie (Dodge) Leslie. He married Shirley Eichelberger on June 7, 1958. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2010.Surviving are children; Roger Leslie of Missouri, Tony (Tammy) Leslie of Minonk, Eric (Malina Vroman) Leslie of Galesburg , MI, Julie (Jose) Fuentes of Streator, Alicia (Terry) Bethune of N. Carolina, Dawn (Robert) Sproule of Streator and Beth (Terry) Benstine of Streator, 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, sisters; Elinor Holcomb, Joanie Ostring, Carolyn Kendall and Donna Casey all of Streator.He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Allen Leslie, 1 great-grandchild and 2 great-great grandchildren, brothers; Robert, Ronnie, Donald, Albert, Max, Johnny and Paul, sisters; Beverly Antolik, Mabel Day, Dorothy McDonald and Betty Kendall.Raymond retired from Plymouth Tube. He served in the US Army and was a member of the Streator American Legion.Memorials may be made in his name to the Streator Salvation Army.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703