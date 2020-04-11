|
Raymond Lee Fulkerson
Born: April 14, 1947; in Streator, IL
Died: April 8, 2020; in Streator, IL
Raymond Lee Fulkerson, 72 of Streator passed away Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at Heritage Health, Streator.
Private family services will be held with burial in the St. Stephen's Cemetery. A memorial mass will be said at a later date. The Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ray was born on April 14, 1947 in Streator to Raymond and Rosemary (Kudrick) Fulkerson. He married Kathleen Legler on April 12, 1969; she survives.
Also surviving is son; Michael Lee (Gayle) Fulkerson of Ottawa, grandchildren; Kara, Alysa, Connor and Ian Fulkerson, sister-in-law Nancy Fulkerson, nephews; Allen (Kathy) and Kevin (Ashley) Fulkerson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sons, James (in infancy) and Raymond, and his brother, David A. Fulkerson.
Ray attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from Woodland High School in 1965. He served in the US Army during Vietnam, retired from Commonwealth Edison in 2002 and formerly, owned along with his wife Kathy, the Hardscrabble Restaurant. Ray was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church and the Streator VFW Post 1492.
Memorials may be made in his son's Raymond name to the .
