My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Fulkerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Lee Fulkerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Lee Fulkerson Obituary
Raymond Lee Fulkerson

Born: April 14, 1947; in Streator, IL

Died: April 8, 2020; in Streator, IL

Raymond Lee Fulkerson, 72 of Streator passed away Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at Heritage Health, Streator.

Private family services will be held with burial in the St. Stephen's Cemetery. A memorial mass will be said at a later date. The Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ray was born on April 14, 1947 in Streator to Raymond and Rosemary (Kudrick) Fulkerson. He married Kathleen Legler on April 12, 1969; she survives.

Also surviving is son; Michael Lee (Gayle) Fulkerson of Ottawa, grandchildren; Kara, Alysa, Connor and Ian Fulkerson, sister-in-law Nancy Fulkerson, nephews; Allen (Kathy) and Kevin (Ashley) Fulkerson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sons, James (in infancy) and Raymond, and his brother, David A. Fulkerson.

Ray attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from Woodland High School in 1965. He served in the US Army during Vietnam, retired from Commonwealth Edison in 2002 and formerly, owned along with his wife Kathy, the Hardscrabble Restaurant. Ray was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church and the Streator VFW Post 1492.

Memorials may be made in his son's Raymond name to the .

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -