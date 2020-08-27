Rebecca L. Nixon
Born: September 8, 1955; in Streator, IL
Died: August 24, 2020; in Streator, IL
Rebecca "Becky" L. Nixon, 64 of Streator passed away Monday (August 24, 2020) at her home.
Private family services will be held and burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park at a later date.
Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Becky was born on September 8, 1955 in Streator to Walter Eugene and Joann (Coley) Winterrowd. She married Robert Nixon Sr on September 25, 1981. He survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Jennifer Davis of Streator and Michelle (Dave) Giese of Limestone, son, Robert Nixon Jr of Streator, grandchildren, Walter Vargas, Chase Pavlick, Harrison Giese, Gracie Nixon and Emily Hinz, great-grandchildren, Dalton and Payzlee Vargas, brothers, Randy (Luann) Winterrowd of Ancona and Todd Winterrowd of Wisconsin, sisters, Barbara (Paul) Irwin of Florida and Kathy Harris of Streator, mother-in-law Shirley Holocker of Streator and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law William Holocker.
Becky attended Streator grade schools and Streator High School. She retired from McDonalds after 25 years.
Memorials may be made in her name to either the American Heart Association
or American Kidney Foundation.
