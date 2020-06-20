Reva m. scott
Born: September 25, 1949; in Streator, IL
Died: June 14, 2020; in Waukesha, WI
Age 70, of Waukesha, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with colon cancer.
Reva was born on September 25, 1949 in Streator, IL to Thomas and Reva (Worrells) Ringenberg. She married Donald Scott on December 5, 1970.
Reva lived life to the fullest, enjoying every day. She deeply cared for her family and friends and continuously showed it by the unlimited heartfelt acts of love and the quality time she spent with them. She loved to garden, travel with friends and even take in a concert when the right artist came to town. She was an avid baseball fan, although the jury is still out on whether she the loved the Milwaukee Brewers more than the Chicago Cubs.
Survivors are her son, Eric T. Scott (fiancee Angela Duvall) of IN; three brothers, Ronald Stash of Streator, IL, Frank (Kris) Stash of The Villages, FL, and Thomas Ringenberg of Henry, IL; two sisters, Sheila Orr of Streator, IL and Carol Knoll of Roanoke, IL; two grandsons, Thomas T. Scott and Zachary C. Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John Stash, and two other siblings at birth.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at the Crimson Way Church, 14625 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, WI. with Pastor Chris Fuchs officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services will be held on a later date at Henry Cemetery in Henry, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Goodwill or a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 20, 2020.