Richard A. Naretty
Richard A. Naretty

Born: July 22, 1931

Died: August 30, 2020

Richard A. Naretty, 89, of Marseilles, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Pleasant View Luther Home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marseilles. Burial with military honors will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

He was born on July 22, 1931, in Ottawa, to Peter and Lena (Vocco) Naretty of Marseilles. On August 1, 1964, he married Kathleen Lucey of Ottawa who survives. They had 56 enjoyable years of marriage living in Marseilles.

Richard served in the U.S. Air Force as a first lieutenant from 1955-1958. He was a graduate of Bradley University and founder and co-owner of Illini Lounge in Marseilles. He retired from the education department of Sheridan Correctional Center in 1988 after working there for twenty years. He enjoyed golfing and fishing, but most of all he loved spending his life with his wife, Kathleen, his friends, and his dog, Max.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Pet Project, Marseilles Nursing Service, or the Marseilles Public Library.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Murry, Bill Hennessey, Larry and Jonathan Walker, and Bob Jones Jr.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1 entry
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
