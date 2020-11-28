Richard C. Claahsen
Born: May 24, 1936; Chicago
Died: November 26, 2020; Ottawa
Richard C. Claahsen, age 84, of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 with his loving family at his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1st at St. Francis Church with Rev. David M. Kipfer celebrating. Interment will follow in St. Columba Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required and the number of visitors at a time in the building will be limited.
Richard was born May 24, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, a son of Frederick and Mildred (McAuliffe) Claahsen. He married Katherine Block August 18, 1962 at St. Cornelius Church in Chicago. He is survived by Katherine, his wife of 58 years; his children, Mary (Bill) Mokry of Somonauk, Richard (Monica) Claahsen of Plano, Geri Claahsen of Ottawa, Dave (Carolyn) Claahsen of Ottawa, Diane (Paul) Bodjanac of Phoenix, AZ, Ed (Karen) Claahsen of Chesterton, IN, Tim (Tina) Claahsen of Bradford and Evelyn (Kevin) Masters of Ottawa. He also leaves a sister, Lauraine DeMeo of Downers Grove; twenty-four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
Richard was a member of St. Francis Church in Ottawa. He graduated from Loyola University and proudly served in the U.S. Army. Richard was employed as an internal auditor at St. Paul Federal Bank. He enjoyed puzzles, all types of sports, travel and western and mystery movies and books. The time he enjoyed most was that spent with his family, particularly his grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St Jude Childrens Research Hospital. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com
