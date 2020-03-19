|
|
Richard D. Pouk
Born: March 31, 1949
Died: March 17, 2020
Richard D. "Dave" Pouk, 70, of Streator passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at O.S.F. St. James Medical Center in Pontiac.
Funeral services for Dave Pouk will be private.
Private burial will be held at St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be friends and family members.
Full military honors will be accorded by members of the Leslie G. Woods American Legion Post 217 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1492.
Born March 31, 1949 in Streator he was the son of Richard and Betty (Longnecker) Pouk.
He married Roberta Lucas on April 19, 1969.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Pouk of Streator; a daughter, Bridget Pouk of Streator; a son, Travis Pouk of Streator; granddaughters, Caitlin Pouk and Natalie Pouk; a brother, Mike (Diane) Pouk of Streator; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Tom Pouk; and his mother in law, Jewel Lorey.
Born and raised in Streator he attended St. Anthony Grade School and graduated from Streator High School in the class of 1968.
He served in the United States Army during the Viet Nam era as a Military Policeman.
He was a police officer for the city of Streator for 31 years retiring as a Lieutenant.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Police, the Leslie G. Woods American Legion Post 217 and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 1492.
Dave was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed walking and fishing through the years.
Memorials may be directed to the .