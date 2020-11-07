1/1
Richard E. Gooch
Richard H. Gooch

Born: September 25, 1935; Fremont, Ohio

Died: November 4, 2020; Ottawa, Illinois

Richard E. Gooch, 86, of Ottawa, IL passed away on November 4, 2020 at Pleasant View in Ottawa, IL.

He was born on September 25, 1934 in Fremont, OH to Ruben and Gazella (Fitzgerald) Gooch. Dick was the librarian for many years at Reddick Library in Ottawa, IL until he retired. He enjoyed reading, watching sports, participating in his family's football pool and spending time with loved ones.

Dick is survived by his cousin, Mary Morello and her family.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul Gooch.

Private burial will take place at Greenlawn Memory Gardens in Clyde, OH.

Online condolences my be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St, Fremont, OH 43420.


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 7, 2020.
