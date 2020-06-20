Richard Eugene Fleming
Born: May 12, 1947; in Spring Valley, IL
Died: June 3, 2020; in Bloomington, IL
Richard Eugene Fleming, age 73, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 23rd at St. Columba Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Richard was born May 12, 1947 in Spring Valley, Illinois, a son of Shirley and Ruby (Miller) Fleming.
He is survived by a son, Rick (Stacey) Fleming of Manito; grandchildren, Caitlin, Nicholas, Gregory and Amelia Fleming; a brother, Randy Fleming of Ottawa; and sisters, Becky Herschler of Atwater, CA, Donna (John) Bear, Melissa (Keith) Lowe of Streator and Colleen (Don) Meier of Colorado Springs, CO. He was preceded in death by brothers, Charles "Sonny", Larry, Martin, Bill and Phillip Fleming; and sisters Lola Sellers, Elizabeth Weatherly and Arlene Turner.
Richard enjoyed music and playing pool. He had completed studies to be a drug and alcohol abuse counselor. Memorial contributions may be directed to Alcoholics Anonymous, 224 West Main Street, Ottawa, IL 61350. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 20, 2020.