Richard G. Micklos



Born: July 27, 1955



Died: May 20, 2020



Richard G. Micklos formerly of Lostant went to be with the lord on May 20 at Lakewood Nursing Home in Plainfield Illinois. The Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle is assisting the family.



He was born July 27, 1955 to Robert and Grace (Harcharick)Micklos.



He was a graduate of St. Stephen Grade School and of Streator High School.



He was a Green Bay Packer fan since the age of 10 when the Packers played in the Ice Bowl. He held season tickets to see his favorite team for several years. He enjoyed a variety of music including the Mamas and Papas and Frank Sinatra.



He was also a St. Louis Cardinal fan and a Nascar race fan.



He had a great interest in politics and served on the Lostant Village board.



He had been employed with Sundstrand, Diversifoam and Horizon Industries.



He is survived by Wanda Micklos (Sparby) mother of their children, his son Adam (Melissa) Micklos of Braidwood and daughter Amy (Allen) Lewis of Oswego. When the children were growing up he could be found in the crowd cheering them on in their sporting events. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren Avery Micklos , Aquinnah and Allen Parker Lewis.



He is survived by siblings, Randy (Sandy) Micklos of Roselle, Robert Micklos, Mary (Ed) Van Grevenhof, Nancy (Kevin) Hagerty all of Streator and nieces, nephews and a great niece and great nephews.



He was preceded in death by a grandson, Alex James Richard Micklos, a sister Jaqueline and his parents.



He was diagnosed as a young man with Spinal Cerebella Degeneration discovering later in life that it was a new strain.



Per his wishes his body is being donated to science.





