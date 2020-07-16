Richard J. Sigler
Born: March 10, 1953
Died: July 12, 2020
Richard J. "Rick" Sigler, 67, of Ottawa passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home. Rick fought a difficult battle against glioblastoma.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, July 18 at Ottawa Funeral Home, with Pastor Kevin Donoho officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7pm, Friday, July 17 at the funeral home. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. He will be buried at Oakwood Memorial Park.
Rick was born March 10, 1953 in Ottawa to John and Gloria (Vittone) Sigler. He married Teresa Callahan on September 10, 1976. Rick was a pipefitter by trade, retiring after 35 years. He began his career as an apprentice in Local 81. He transferred to Local 501 in 1999 and finished his career in Local 597. He served as Administrator at the Ottawa Moose Lodge 960 for several years.
He loved the Cubs, golfing, traveling, cruising, and especially spending time with his family and friends. He loved his family and cherished his sweet granddaughter, Kiara. He loved his Moose family and will be greatly missed. He attended Crossbridge Community Church.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Teresa; two children, Amy (Jim) Kummer of Ottawa and Brian Sigler of Chicago; his granddaughter, Kiara; his mother, Gloria; and his sister, Nancy Capsel. He was proceeded in death by his father and brother-in-law, Mike Capsel.
Pallbearers include: Scott Wiesbrock, Bob Solberg, Dave Poole, Wayne Phillips, Ron Callahan and Jim Kummer.
Memorials may be directed to the family or Crossbridge Church.
