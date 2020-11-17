1/1
Richard John Cieski Sr.
Richard John Cieski Sr.

Born: December 19, 1930; in Oak Park, IL

Died: November 15, 2020; in LaSalle, IL

Richard John Cieski Sr., age 89, of Seneca, Illinois, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle, Illinois.

Private family memorial services and visitation will be held at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home in Ottawa. Entombment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Richard was born December 19, 1930 in Oak Park, Illinois, a son of Anthony and Harriette (Jurek) Ciesielski. He married the love of his life, Bernadine Nowakowski on February 6, 1954 in Lemont, Illinois.

He is survived by his spouse Bernadine Cieski of Seneca, IL; three children, Leslie A. Lamb (William) of Seneca, IL, Debra Hadlock of Lockport, IL, and Richard J. Cieski Jr. (Lisa) of Lemont, IL; seven grandchildren, Kelli Lysek (Aaron), Lindsay Lamb, Lacie Murphy (John), Shelley Hadlock, Richard Hadlock III, Jonathan Cieski (Crini), and Katie Cieski; and seven great-grandchildren.

Richard was raised Catholic and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated H&R Construction, Inc. in Darien, IL his entire life. Richard and Bernadine lived in Darien and Lemont, Illinois prior to moving to Seneca in 2011. He enjoyed boating and snowmobiling. Richard had a talent for restoring old cars and home improvement projects. He dearly loved and cherished time spent with his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Illinois Veterans Home - LaSalle, 1015 Oconor Avenue, LaSalle, IL 61301. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
1601 East Norris Drive
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 433-0097
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gladfelter Funeral Home
