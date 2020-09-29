1/2
Richard L. Hoekstra
Richard L. Hoekstra

Born: March 25, 1947; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 27, 2020 ; in Streator, IL

Richard L. "Dirk" Hoekstra, 73 of Streator passed away Sunday evening, September 27, 2020 at Heritage Health, Streator.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator. Burial will follow with military rites by Leslie G. Woods American Legion Post 217 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1492. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday at Hagi Funeral Home and for one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Dirk was born March 25, 1947 in Chicago, a son of Ted and Jessie (Boomsma) Hoekstra. He married Janet Hesterman on November 26, 1966 in Hammond, IN. She survives along with, four children, Richard (Vickie) Hoekstra of Lostant, Linda (John) Vogt of Marietta, GA, Michael (Jenny) Hoekstra of Manville and Steven (Kerri) Hoekstra of Streator; 10 grandchildren, Sarah (Jon) Klein, Jack, Elisabeth and Ryan Vogt, and Andy, Haley, Alli, Nicholas, Joshua, and Joseph Hoekstra; and two great grandsons, Alex and Ben Klein. Also surviving is a brother, Ted Hoekstra of Dowagiac, MI and a sister, Margaret Hoekstra of Hinsdale, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Calvin Hoekstra; a grandson, Dustin Hoekstra; and his beloved dog, Sam.

Dirk was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He retired form ComEd as a lineman and later a crew leader after 31 years. Over the years Dirk owned and operated serval businesses, including Hoekstra Builders, Hoekstra Realty, P & H Truss Company and Andy's Ice Cream.

Dirk was an Army Veteran serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Parkinson's Foundation or LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission.


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hagi Funeral Home
205 High Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2420
