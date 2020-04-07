|
Richard L. Less
Richard L. "Rick" Less, 73, of Ottawa, IL passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home.
Private funeral services for will be held. He will be buried at Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Rick was born in 1946 to Oscar & Shirley (Bonhorst) Less. He married Jean M. (Spaulding) Newbury on March 16, 2002 in Ottawa. While attending Ottawa High School, Rick was the Football Team Manager in 2014 and 2018, and was placed in the OTHS Hall of Fame. Rick was a proud member of the United States Navy, serving from 1966 to 1969 on the USS Boston during three tours in Vietnam. He worked as a glazer for 35 years, retiring in 2005 from DC 30 International Union of Painters & Allied Trades. He was a member of St. Columba Church, the American Legion, Shoreline Boat Club, and a Lifetime Member of the VFW. In addition to spending time with his grandchildren, Rick enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, and boating.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; two daughters, Tracy (Rick) Kuhn and Christine (Dan) Flaherty; his son, Kirk Less; his step-son, Jason Newbury; four grandchildren, Molly, Samuel, and Joshua Jones, and Fiona Flaherty; two great-grandchildren, Payton and Chloe Perry; and three brothers, Jay (Sue), Frank(Candy Fuller), and Walter (Tracy) Less.
Rick was proceeded in death by his parents, Oscar and Shirley; his granddaughter, Grace Flaherty in infancy; and sister-in-law, Sue Less.
Honorary pallbearers will be Samuel Jones, Joshua Jones, Erik Less, Timothy Less, James Less, Mike Less, and Greg Less.
Memorials can be directed to the or St. Columba Church.
