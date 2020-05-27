Richard Link
Born: October 21, 1938; in Ottawa, IL
Died: May 23, 2020; in Henry, IL
Richard Link, 81, of Henry, passed away Saturday May 23, 2020, 3:16 pm at his home in Henry.
A private Mass of Christian Burial with immediate family members will be held Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, Henry. Fr. John Bosco Mujuni will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Henry. Memorials may be made to Operation Smiles. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Richard was born October 21, 1938 in Ottawa, IL to Phillip and Martha (Eisert) Link. He married Linda Shearer on September 12, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Henry. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Brenda (Michael) Mounts, of Seabrook, Texas, Rhonda (Andy) Ullrich, of Spring Bay, Glenda (Justin Miller) Link, of Chillicothe, Paula (Frank) Stoeger, of Lacon, Darla (Scott) Jones, of Henry, Khanh (Maria) Dinh, of East Peoria, sixteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, (With one on the way), two brothers, Donald (Carol) and Ronald (Melissa) Link, both of Ottawa, a sister-in-law, Marge Link, of South Dakota.
His parents, one son, Richard D. Link, two brothers, William and Phillip Link and a sister, Dorothy Moore, preceded him in death.
Richard was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Henry and a member of the OFS, Secular Franciscans.
Richard worked as foreman for Caterpillar Tractor for 30 years before retiring.
Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com
Born: October 21, 1938; in Ottawa, IL
Died: May 23, 2020; in Henry, IL
Richard Link, 81, of Henry, passed away Saturday May 23, 2020, 3:16 pm at his home in Henry.
A private Mass of Christian Burial with immediate family members will be held Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, Henry. Fr. John Bosco Mujuni will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Henry. Memorials may be made to Operation Smiles. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Richard was born October 21, 1938 in Ottawa, IL to Phillip and Martha (Eisert) Link. He married Linda Shearer on September 12, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Henry. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Brenda (Michael) Mounts, of Seabrook, Texas, Rhonda (Andy) Ullrich, of Spring Bay, Glenda (Justin Miller) Link, of Chillicothe, Paula (Frank) Stoeger, of Lacon, Darla (Scott) Jones, of Henry, Khanh (Maria) Dinh, of East Peoria, sixteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, (With one on the way), two brothers, Donald (Carol) and Ronald (Melissa) Link, both of Ottawa, a sister-in-law, Marge Link, of South Dakota.
His parents, one son, Richard D. Link, two brothers, William and Phillip Link and a sister, Dorothy Moore, preceded him in death.
Richard was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Henry and a member of the OFS, Secular Franciscans.
Richard worked as foreman for Caterpillar Tractor for 30 years before retiring.
Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 27, 2020.