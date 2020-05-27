Richard Link
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Link

Born: October 21, 1938; in Ottawa, IL

Died: May 23, 2020; in Henry, IL

Richard Link, 81, of Henry, passed away Saturday May 23, 2020, 3:16 pm at his home in Henry.

A private Mass of Christian Burial with immediate family members will be held Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, Henry. Fr. John Bosco Mujuni will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Henry. Memorials may be made to Operation Smiles. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry is in charge of arrangements.

Richard was born October 21, 1938 in Ottawa, IL to Phillip and Martha (Eisert) Link. He married Linda Shearer on September 12, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Henry. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Brenda (Michael) Mounts, of Seabrook, Texas, Rhonda (Andy) Ullrich, of Spring Bay, Glenda (Justin Miller) Link, of Chillicothe, Paula (Frank) Stoeger, of Lacon, Darla (Scott) Jones, of Henry, Khanh (Maria) Dinh, of East Peoria, sixteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, (With one on the way), two brothers, Donald (Carol) and Ronald (Melissa) Link, both of Ottawa, a sister-in-law, Marge Link, of South Dakota.

His parents, one son, Richard D. Link, two brothers, William and Phillip Link and a sister, Dorothy Moore, preceded him in death.

Richard was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Henry and a member of the OFS, Secular Franciscans.

Richard worked as foreman for Caterpillar Tractor for 30 years before retiring.

Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
(309) 364-3311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 26, 2020
Jim Koehler
May 26, 2020
Rich was a great guy, i remember him helping out in any way he could when i lived across the street from them all, his wife was always very cordial as was young Richard, I'm sure that they are very sorrowfully missed, but they are both with God and he is keeping them safe when you will all be with him again together. things will be different for a long time but will get better as time goes by. Again you have my sincerest condolences on the loss of your husband, father, grand father, and great grand father
Terry Murphy
May 26, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family, Rich did not know a single stranger and always was willing to strike up a conversation with anyone. He will be greatly missed in the community.
Charlotte Balensiefen
Friend
May 25, 2020
Rich was a devout Christian, husband and father. May he rest in eternal Peace. God bless him. I am sorry for your loss, he will be missed greatly
Ken & Mary Johnson
Friend
May 25, 2020
With deepest sympathy for a wonderful man. Love David and Peggy Moore.
Peggy Moore
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved