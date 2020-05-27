Rich was a great guy, i remember him helping out in any way he could when i lived across the street from them all, his wife was always very cordial as was young Richard, I'm sure that they are very sorrowfully missed, but they are both with God and he is keeping them safe when you will all be with him again together. things will be different for a long time but will get better as time goes by. Again you have my sincerest condolences on the loss of your husband, father, grand father, and great grand father

Terry Murphy