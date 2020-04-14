|
richard r. mitchell
Born: December 2, 1955
Died: April 6, 2020
Richard R. "Rick" Mitchell, 64, formerly of Ottawa, passed away, April 6, at his home in Miracopa, AZ.
Born December 2, 1955, he was the son of Richard H and Merilyn Mitchell.
Cremation was accorded, with private rites, at a later date.
He was survived by his children, Ronald and James Mitchell (Glendale, AZ) grandchildren, Halle and Parker (Glendale, AZ) his mother Marilyn Mitchell (Streator, IL) his sisters Deborah (Mark) Nenbauer (Streator, IL) Paula (John) Bennett (Scottsdale, AZ) Linda (Dennis) Crowley (Cary, IL) seven nieces and nephews and his fiance Theresa Menke.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard H. Mitchell.
Memorials may be directed as you wish.