Richard R. Mitchell

Richard R. Mitchell Obituary
richard r. mitchell

Born: December 2, 1955

Died: April 6, 2020

Richard R. "Rick" Mitchell, 64, formerly of Ottawa, passed away, April 6, at his home in Miracopa, AZ.

Born December 2, 1955, he was the son of Richard H and Merilyn Mitchell.

Cremation was accorded, with private rites, at a later date.

He was survived by his children, Ronald and James Mitchell (Glendale, AZ) grandchildren, Halle and Parker (Glendale, AZ) his mother Marilyn Mitchell (Streator, IL) his sisters Deborah (Mark) Nenbauer (Streator, IL) Paula (John) Bennett (Scottsdale, AZ) Linda (Dennis) Crowley (Cary, IL) seven nieces and nephews and his fiance Theresa Menke.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard H. Mitchell.

