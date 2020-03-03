|
|
Richard Rosencrans
Born: December 4, 1932; in Ottawa, IL
Died: February 28, 2020; in Spring Valley, IL
Richard Rosencrans, 87, of LaSalle, formerly of Seneca, IL, passed awayFriday February 28, 2020 at St. Margaret Hospital, in Spring Valley.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church of Seneca, with Fr Gregory officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 at the church. Arrangements by the Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery with Military Service.
Dick was born December 4, 1932, in Ottawa, IL, to William Leroy and Edith ( Boissenin ) Rosencrans and . He married Rosemary Schaefer on February 23, 1952 at St. Patrick Church in Seneca.
Dick served in the Army from 1953-1954 and was a member of the 1st Infantry Division, He retired after 46 years as a bricklayer in 1997 working out of the Ottawa and Joliet locals.
Dick served on the Seneca Grade School Board of Education for many years and was President of the board for several He was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church and the KCs
He is survived by his children; two sons, Brad (Mary) and Jeffrey (Beth) Rosencrans, three daughters Sharon (Burt) Hess Cindy ( Kim) Dupler and Lisa (Shawn ) Passwater, eighteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren, one Brother William Rosencrans.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, parents and ason Greg and his sister Susan Walko
Pallbearers will be his 11 grandsons Greg, Ryan, andJacob Hess, Matt and Brent Johnson, Josh and Trent Passwater John, Greg, Erik and Bradley Rosencrans.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
