Richard Zavada
Richard Zavada

Born: April 22, 1935; in Streator, IL

Died: May 21, 2020; in Ft. Myers, FL

Richard "Dick" Zavada of Ft. Myers Florida died May 21, 2020 at home with his family at his side. He was born in Streator, Illinois on April 22, 1935. He was the son of John and Veronica (Gulvas) Zavada. Dick served in the Illinois Army National Guard for 2-1/2 years. He moved to Ft. Myers in 1962 where he owned and operated Southwest Florida Wholesale Florist until he retired.

Richard is survived by his wife of 64 years Nancy (Lechner) Zavada, 3 sons Randy, Dan, Rob,and 3 daughters Angela, Beth, and Chrissy, 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, 5 sisters and 4 brothers. Richard was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home of Fort Myers, Florida. A Mass and a Christian burial at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, will be announced at a later date due to restriction of the Covid-19 virus. Rest in peace my Love.


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
4320 Colonial Blvd
Ft. Myers, FL 33980
(239) 308-9400
