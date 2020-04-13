Home

Born: October 9, 1959

Died: April 5, 2020

Ricky "Ric" Libby, 59 of Peoria, IL (formerly of Streator) passed away on Sunday, April 5th, after a brief battle with cancer.

Rick was born in Esterville, IA on October 9, 1959. He lived in Streator most of his life and attended Streator schools. He was retired from truck driving and recently employed in maintenance for HUD. Rick will be deeply missed by his family and all that knew him. He will be remembered for his smile, big heart, love for the NHRA, music and his Chicago White Sox!

He is survived by his parents, Bill and Mary Libby (Streator) Siblings: Billy Libby (Bakersfield,Ca) Jeff (Julien) Libby (Sacramento, Ca) Jack (Sally) Libby (Streator) Tony (Kristi) Libby (Streator) Barbara Libby (Fort Walton Beach, FL)A special Aunt, Mary Barnes (Streator) and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving paternal grandparents, Francis and Jean Libby and maternal grandparents Gabriel and Loretta Pegum.

Cremation rites have been accorded with no services.
