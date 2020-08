Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Rita's life story with friends and family

Share Rita's life story with friends and family

Rita A. Tutoky



Rita A. Tutoky, age 99, formerly of Streator, IL, passed away from natural causes on Saturday July 18, 2020 at her daughter's home, Marylou Brownsey of Bradley, IL.



Her burial was at St. Stephen cemetery in Streator, IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store