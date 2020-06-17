Rita Ann Salz
Born: April 8, 1935
Died: June 14, 2020
Rita Ann Salz, 85, of Tonica passed away at home on June 14, 2020 surrounded by her family.
A private Mass of Christian burial for the immediate family will be 11:00 AM Friday at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Leonore. Everyone is welcome to attend graveside services at noon in the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
The Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Salz was born in Pontiac on April 8, 1935 to Raymond and Mary (Mulera) Shannon. She married Floyd Salz on August 11, 1956 in St. Columba Church in Ottawa. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Salz was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Leonore. She enjoyed cooking. She loved babysitting her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Salz is survived by her husband Floyd of Tonica; seven children Jerome (Pam) Salz of Tonica, Patricia (Greg) Elliott of Ottawa, Elaine (Rick) Puetz of Winfield, Joan (Art) Johnston of Streator, Barbara (Mike) McGrogan of Ottawa, Mary Anderson of Huntington Beach, CA, Thomas (Brandy) Salz of Leonore; 19 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three brothers Ray (Mary) Shannon Jr. of Utica, James "Art" (Lynn) Shannon of Ottawa, and Donald Shannon of Ottawa; three sisters Greta Bertrand of Joliet, Colletta Hilton of Wayne, and Helen (Terry) Powell of Phoenix, AZ; many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Sarah Joan Elliott, twin great grandsons Liam Elric and Gavin Joseph Puetz, and two sisters Geraldine Burke and Janet Salz.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
Born: April 8, 1935
Died: June 14, 2020
Rita Ann Salz, 85, of Tonica passed away at home on June 14, 2020 surrounded by her family.
A private Mass of Christian burial for the immediate family will be 11:00 AM Friday at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Leonore. Everyone is welcome to attend graveside services at noon in the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
The Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Salz was born in Pontiac on April 8, 1935 to Raymond and Mary (Mulera) Shannon. She married Floyd Salz on August 11, 1956 in St. Columba Church in Ottawa. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Salz was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Leonore. She enjoyed cooking. She loved babysitting her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Salz is survived by her husband Floyd of Tonica; seven children Jerome (Pam) Salz of Tonica, Patricia (Greg) Elliott of Ottawa, Elaine (Rick) Puetz of Winfield, Joan (Art) Johnston of Streator, Barbara (Mike) McGrogan of Ottawa, Mary Anderson of Huntington Beach, CA, Thomas (Brandy) Salz of Leonore; 19 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three brothers Ray (Mary) Shannon Jr. of Utica, James "Art" (Lynn) Shannon of Ottawa, and Donald Shannon of Ottawa; three sisters Greta Bertrand of Joliet, Colletta Hilton of Wayne, and Helen (Terry) Powell of Phoenix, AZ; many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Sarah Joan Elliott, twin great grandsons Liam Elric and Gavin Joseph Puetz, and two sisters Geraldine Burke and Janet Salz.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 17, 2020.