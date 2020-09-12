Robert A. Lee Sr.
Born: July 27, 1929; in Streator, IL
Died: September 11, 2020; in Streator, IL
Robert A. Lee Sr., 91, of Streator passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator. He was reunited with the love his life Evelyn.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Monday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be Bill Dovin, Scott Lucas, Mayor Jimmy Lansford, Firefighter, Kurt Snow, Firefighter, Tim Redd and retired Firefighter, Mike Abnour.
Full military rites will be accorded by members of the Leslie G. Woods American Legion Post 217 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1492.
Born July 27, 1929 in Streator he was the son of Arthur and Louise (Thompson) Lee. He married Evelyn E. Sopko on January 27, 1954 at St. Patrick's Church in Hennepin. She preceded him in death on August 21, 2010.
He is survived by his sons, Robert A. (Mary Jane) Lee II of Streator and William M. (Kathleen) Lee of Streator; grandchildren, Stephanie Renee (Ben) Schack of Chicago, Jennifer Lee of Des Plaines, Robert A. Lee III of Chicago and Ryan Ralph Lee of Dekalb; 2 great grandchildren; and a sister, Carole Colucci of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a sister, Jacqueline Dawson; and a granddaughter, Kristina Marie Lee.
Born and raised in Streator he attended local grade schools and Streator High School.
He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He served as a Plank member of the USS Salem.
He worked for the Streator Fire Department for 27 years retiring as a Captain. During this time he also worked part-time for the Solon Funeral Home.
He later founded and owned and operated Lee Fire Equipment and Lee Ambulance which he ran along with his wife and two sons for many years.
He was a long time member of the Christ Episcopal Church. He also formerly belonged to the Streator Elk's Club and the Streator Eagle's Club. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1492.
Memorials may be directed to Meals on Wheels or the charity of the donor's choice
