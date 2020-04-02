|
Robert A. Soule
Born: April 5, 1940
Died: March 21, 2020
Robert A. Soule, 79, of Streator passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his residence.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services for Robert Soule will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.
Private Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be, Ron Krueger, Bennett Thomas Jr., Gary Thomas, Harry Thomas, Jerry Thomas, Robert Thomas, Keith Dye, Norm Ettenburn and Chuck Moroni.
Funeral services and a public visitation will be held at a later date.
The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born April 5, 1940 in Streator he was the son of Robert and Arlene (Surrock) Soule. He married Brenda Thomas on November 26, 1997 in Streator.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Soule of Streator; sons, Jason Soule of Streator, Edward (Lisa) Soule of Streator and Michael Soule of Minonk; a daughter, Brandy Soule of Louisville, Kentucky; 4 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Soule of Graymont.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Soule; his mother and step father, Arlene and Donald Howell; a son, Robert Soule Jr.; brothers, Terry, Edward and Thomas Soule; and a sister, Kathy Kelly.
Born and raised in Streator he attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from Streator High School. He lived his lifetime in the Streator and Pontiac area.
He served in the United States Air Force.
He was a union concrete finisher through the years. In the later years he operated Bob's Upholstery Shop in Streator.
Memorials may be directed to the .
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com Solon-Telford Funeral Home 301 S. Park St., Streator, IL 61364 815-672-2320