Robert A. SouleRobert A. Soule, 79, of Streator passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his residence.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Knights of Columbus. Rev. Rodney Kreier will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Knights of Columbus in Streator.