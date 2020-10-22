1/1
Robert Bruce Svoboda
Robert Bruce Svoboda

Born: June 22, 1927

Died: October 17, 2020

Robert Bruce Svoboda, 93, of Lee's Summit, MO; formerly of St. Louis; passed away on the morning of October 17, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City.

Robert was born on June 22, 1927, in Hinsdale, IL, to Charles and Arrena (Sellers) Svoboda. He married Virginia Gertrude Frese in St. Louis, MO, in 1952, and she preceded him in death in 2006. He was also predeceased by two infant sons; one brother, Howard; two sisters, Beverly Maves and Virginia; and one granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen (Odell) Svoboda of Lee's Summit, MO, whom he married in 2009; four sons, Gregory (Kathleen) of Peoria, IL; Glennon (Connie) of Streator, IL; Charles (LouAnn) of Kingsland, TX; and Anthony (Pam) of Ypsilanti, MI; his stepson David (Jill) Odell of Lee's Summit, MO; ten grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, three step-grandchildren; one sister Shirley Wincentsen of Modesto , CA; several cousins, nieces and nephews

Robert graduated from Hinsdale High School in 1945. He proudly served his country from 1945-1952 in the Army and later in the Air Force Reserves. He was employed by Urbana Pure Milk Co. in Urbana, IL. In 1967, he completed his training to become an executive with the Boys Scouts of America. He worked at council offices in Champaign, IL; Peoria, IL; Ann Arbor, MI; and Toledo, OH.

Robert was a true world traveler, visiting all 50 states and all seven continents. He also enjoyed collecting stamps, spending time with this family, and consuming desserts. He was active in Kiwanis, American Legion, and the Friends of the Chicago and Alton RR Depot. One of his special projects in St. Louis was helping to refurbish the Carondelet Historical Society. He continued his love of and dedication to Scouting by volunteering in various capacities

Donations in his honor can be made to Friends of Chicago and Alton RR Depot, 318 West Pacific Ave, Independence, MO 64050; Salvation Army of Independence, MO, 14700 E Truman RD, Independence, MO 64050; Prairielands Council BSA, PO Box 6267, Champaign, IL 61826; or Carondelet Historical Society, 6303 Michigan Avenue at Iron, St. Louis, MO 63111.


Published in My Web Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
