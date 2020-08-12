Robert C. Freese
Born: August 12, 1921; in Ottawa, IL
Died: August 11, 2020; ; in Ottawa, IL
Robert C. "Bob" Freese, 98, of Ottawa, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Oakwood Memorial Park with the Rev. David Daniel, Pastor of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, officiating. Entombment will follow. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Due to current guidelines, social distancing and face coverings are requested.
Bob was born on August 12, 1921 in Ottawa to Edmund and Edna (Spohr) Freese. He was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School class of 1939. Bob married Gladys Redmen on November 28, 1945 in Ottawa. He had farmed his entire life in the Grand Ridge Area. He owned and operated Freese Insurance agency for many years and was also crop insurance adjuster for Rockford Mutual. He was a past Vice-President of the LaSalle County Farm Bureau. Bob was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa.
He enjoyed collecting coins.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys, two children Robert "Kent" (Polly) Freese, of Maysville, KY and Kevin (Pamela) Freese, of Grand Ridge, 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a brother Roger (Lacene) Freese, of Ottawa, and a sister Ruth Harlow, of Streator.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother-in-law, Elmer Harlow.
Memorials may be directed to the Zion Lutheran Church or the Grand Ridge Fire Department.
