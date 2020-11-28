1/1
Robert C. Rankin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. Rankin

Born: May 3, 1932; in Streator, IL

Died: November 24, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Robert C. "Bob" Rankin, 88, of Toluca, IL passed away at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Unity Point-Methodist Hospital, Peoria.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Christian Church, Toluca with Rev. Dr. Robert Idell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Military rites will follow the service at the church. Private inurnment will be held at Antioch Christian Cemetery, Toluca. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the church or the Toluca Fire and Ambulance services.

Bob was born May 3, 1932 in Streator, IL the son of Robert and Mildred Litchfield Rankin Sr. He married Phyllis H. Kuster on May 29, 1960 in Toluca. She survives along with three children Brett Rankin and Todd (Vicky) Rankin both of Toluca, and Beth (Mark Koenig) Rankin of Metamora; two grandsons Anthony and Lukas Rankin; one brother Roger Rankin of Somonauk; and one sister-in-law Jean Rankin of Streator. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard Rankin. Bob graduated from the University of Illinois and served as a First Lieutenant in the US Army. After his service, Bob was hired as a salesman at the Dick Herm Firm where he worked until his retirement. He was a member of the Antioch Christian Church and the Toluca American Legion Post # 440. Bob proudly served as Mayor and Alderman for the City of Toluca and was a member of the Toluca Volunteer Fire Department. Bob loved to sing and enjoyed sharing his voice with others. He was a True-Blue Cubs fan. Most of all, Bob loved his family and his Lord and Savior.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved