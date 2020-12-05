Robert D. Lenhausen
Born: July 14, 1930; in Streator, IL
Died: December 2, 2020; in Spring Valley, IL
Robert D. Lenhausen, 90, of Lostant, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.
A Prayer Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Peru with Rev. John Baptist Uwigaba, officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lostant with full military rites conducted by the Lostant American Legion Post #173 Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be held 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Mr. Lenhausen was born July 14, 1930 in Streator to William and Christine (Duller) Lenhausen. He married Margaret Berogan on February 26, 1952 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Lostant. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany for 18 months. After serving his country, he worked as a farmer for 35 years. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Peru, Lostant American Legion Post 173 and a retired member of Central Illinois Golf Course Superintendent Association. He was a stockholder of Edgewood Park Golf Course, co-founder of HEL Aviation, trustee of Hope Township and past-president of Hope Town Cemetery, Lostant.
Survivors include his three daughters, Vicki Monterastelli of Idaho, Sharon (Joe) Cerri of Peru and Barb (Dave) Puetz of Tonica; four grandchildren, Michelle Ransom, Cameron Puetz, Kenton Puetz and Shana Puetz and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret; a son, William Robert Lenhausen and three brothers, Vernon, Farrell and Garry Lenhausen.
Pallbearers will be Gary Jr., Ron and Jason Lenhausen and Cameron, Kenton and Shana Puetz.
Memorials may be directed to St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Lostant.
