Robert Daniel Buckingham

Robert Daniel Buckingham Obituary
Robert Daniel Buckingham

Born: September 6, 1954; in Ottawa, Illinois

Died: March 19, 2020; in Bigfork, MN

Survived By: wife Linda of 42 years sons Nathan & William (Tiffany) 5 grandchildren Emmett, Landon, Isaac, Sophia & Bella. Brothers Richard (Annette) Buckingham of Bigfork, MN, Jim (Katie) Buckingham of Marseilles, IL. Sister Theresa Dekreon of Morris, IL

Preceded By: his parents Robert & Pearl Buckingham, Grandparents Patsy &Mary Querciagrossa, & Agnes Buckingham, uncles Allan & David Queciagrossa

Robert Daniel Buckingham "Danny" died peacefully at Bigfork Valley Communities on March 19, 2020. Danny married his high school sweetheart Linda Gunderson on April 1, 1978. Danny's family was the most important part of his life, his grandchildren were his pride & joy. He was an avid fisherman & loved people. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, memorials can be directed to the family at P.O. Box 55 Effie, MN 56639

ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
