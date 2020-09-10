Robert Donahue
Born: June 22, 1948; in Ottawa, IL
Died: September 8, 2020; in Iowa City, IA
Robert "Squid" Donahue, 72, of Ottawa, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at University Hospital in Iowa City.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Columba Church, with Rev. Gary Caster, officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Squid was born on June 22, 1948 in Ottawa to Vernon H. and Rosella Ann (Hanley) Donahue. He was the superintendent at the water department, where he had worked for over 25 years. Robert married Vicki Anders on February 6, 1971 at St. Columba Church in Ottawa. He was a member of St. Columba Church. Squid was also retired from the Ottawa River Rescue Squad and was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki, of Ottawa, two children, Joshua (Tiffany) Donahue, of Marseilles, and Benjamin (Julie) Donahue, of Streator, five grandchildren, a brother Paul Donahue, of McKinney, TX, and a sister Jane (Mark) Jenkins, of Dubuque, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the National Wild Turkey Federation, Ronald McDonald House, 730 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA52246, or the Ottawa River Rescue Squad.
