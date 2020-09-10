1/1
Robert Donahue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Donahue

Born: June 22, 1948; in Ottawa, IL

Died: September 8, 2020; in Iowa City, IA

Robert "Squid" Donahue, 72, of Ottawa, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at University Hospital in Iowa City.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Columba Church, with Rev. Gary Caster, officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Squid was born on June 22, 1948 in Ottawa to Vernon H. and Rosella Ann (Hanley) Donahue. He was the superintendent at the water department, where he had worked for over 25 years. Robert married Vicki Anders on February 6, 1971 at St. Columba Church in Ottawa. He was a member of St. Columba Church. Squid was also retired from the Ottawa River Rescue Squad and was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki, of Ottawa, two children, Joshua (Tiffany) Donahue, of Marseilles, and Benjamin (Julie) Donahue, of Streator, five grandchildren, a brother Paul Donahue, of McKinney, TX, and a sister Jane (Mark) Jenkins, of Dubuque, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the National Wild Turkey Federation, Ronald McDonald House, 730 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA52246, or the Ottawa River Rescue Squad.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved