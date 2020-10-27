Robert E. SherwoodBorn: September 4, 1936; in Kangley, ILDied: October 22, 2020; in Peoria, ILRobert E. Sherwood, 84, of Streator and formerly of Cornell, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.Visitation will be held Tuesday (October 27, 2020) from 10-12Noon at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Sanders of Central Church of Christ officiating. Burial will be in the Camp Cemetery in Essman Township.Robert was born September 4, 1936 in Kangley to Lloyd & Merle (Beavers) Sherwood. He married Norma Thomason on April 16, 1955. She survives.Also surviving are children, Robert V. (Cheryl) Sherwood of Buffalo, IL, Karen (David) Burkitt of Theodosia, MO, Tim (Lea Ann) Sherwood of Atlanta, GA, and Kelly (Tim) Burkitt of Leesburg, AL, a brother David (Donna) Sherwood of Streator, grandchildren, Brett Burkitt, Amanda (Jason) Brenizer, Nicole Sherwood, Tom Sherwood, Alexandra Sherwood, and Jordan Burkitt, and great-granddaughters Emily Brenizer and Elizabeth Sherwood.He is preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Kyle Burkitt and a brother Bernard Sherwood.Robert retired from Owen's Illinois Glass after 41 years.Robert was a member of the Central Church of Christ and the Streator Eagles. He served on the school board for Cornell High School for many years. Robert also enjoyed farming as a hobby.Memorials may be directed to the Central Church of Christ.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703