|
|
Robert E. Woodyer, Jr.
Born: January 18, 1953
Died: March 1, 2020
Robert "Bob" Eugene Woodyer, Jr., 67, of Cary, NC passed away on March 1, 2020. Born January 18, 1953 in Ottawa, IL.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Woodyer, Sr. of Ottawa, IL.
He is survived by his mother, Betty, of Ottawa, IL; wife Kristine; two daughters, Emily and Adrienne; one grandchild, Savannah, all living in the greater Raleigh area; and his brother, Bruce (Kimberly) Woodyer of Elgin, IL.
He graduated from Ottawa Township High School in 1971 and completed his education in Iowa and Ohio.
Bob worked for many years as a software engineer until his retirement in 2008 and was formerly employed by USAA in Texas and Bell-Northern Research (Northern Telecom) in North Carolina.
He was an active member of St. Paul's Church in Cary, NC and enjoyed working with youth as a Sunday school teacher and chaperon on many Appalachian Service Project trips.
His grandparents (deceased) were Richard and Hilda (Schliewens) Saager and William and Maggie (Maxie) Woodyer.
Memorials to Parkinson's Disease.