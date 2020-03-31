Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Woodyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eugene Woodyer Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Eugene Woodyer Jr. Obituary
Robert E. Woodyer, Jr.

Born: January 18, 1953

Died: March 1, 2020

Robert "Bob" Eugene Woodyer, Jr., 67, of Cary, NC passed away on March 1, 2020. Born January 18, 1953 in Ottawa, IL.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Woodyer, Sr. of Ottawa, IL.

He is survived by his mother, Betty, of Ottawa, IL; wife Kristine; two daughters, Emily and Adrienne; one grandchild, Savannah, all living in the greater Raleigh area; and his brother, Bruce (Kimberly) Woodyer of Elgin, IL.

He graduated from Ottawa Township High School in 1971 and completed his education in Iowa and Ohio.

Bob worked for many years as a software engineer until his retirement in 2008 and was formerly employed by USAA in Texas and Bell-Northern Research (Northern Telecom) in North Carolina.

He was an active member of St. Paul's Church in Cary, NC and enjoyed working with youth as a Sunday school teacher and chaperon on many Appalachian Service Project trips.

His grandparents (deceased) were Richard and Hilda (Schliewens) Saager and William and Maggie (Maxie) Woodyer.

Memorials to Parkinson's Disease.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -