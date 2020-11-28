Robert 'Stephen' Graham
Born: January 28, 1954; Ottawa
Died: November 26, 2020; Peoria
Robert "Stephen" Graham, 66, of Grand Ridge, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Due to COVID restrictions, private family services will be held. He will be buried at St. Columba Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Stephen was born January 28, 1954 in Ottawa to Robert A. and Irene (Hayward) Graham of Grand Ridge. He attended Grand Ridge Grade School, Ottawa High School, and graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor's of Science Degree.
Growing up, Stephen was active in 4-H. In later years, Stephen proclaimed God?s Word throughout various states, including Oklahoma, Texas, and Boston, Massachusetts. Later, Stephen returned to the farm and worked various jobs around LaSalle County.
Stephen was dedicated to helping people. He will be remembered for being kind hearted, polite, and for rooting on his favorite sports teams-the Chicago White Sox, Cubs, and the Bears.
Stephen and his little smile will be greatly missed by his mother, Irene; his girlfriend, Sharon Snyder; brothers, Jeff (Kathy) Graham and William (Rosi) Graham; sister, Sharon (Thaddeus) Pellino; his 11 nieces and nephews, and four great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and niece.
Memorials may be directed to the Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.
