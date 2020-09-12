1/1
Robert J. Acosta
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert J. Acosta

Born: August 5, 1947; in Aurora, IL

Died: September 9, 2020; in Aurora, IL

Robert J. Acosta, 73 of Aurora, passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020 at his home with loved ones at his side. He was born August 5, 1947 in Aurora, IL, the son of the late Robert M. and Nieves (Salazar) Acosta.

Robert graduated from East Aurora High School in 1966, and was President of the Student Council. He received his associate's degree from Waubonsee Community College, his bachelor's degree from Governor State, and his master's degree from Chicago State.

Robert proudly served his county with the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1971 to 1974. He served with the 101st Airborne Division as a door gunner and crew chief on a Huey helicopter. He was awarded the Bronze Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and 27 Air Medals.

Robert started his career with the Illinois Department of Corrections in 1975. He worked at the Fox Valley and Peoria Community Correctional Centers; Stateville and Pontiac Correctional Centers; and he served as Assistant Warden of Operations at Sheridan Correctional Center and St. Charles Youth Center. Following his retirement in2003, Robert served as a consultant with the American Correctional Association of which he was a lifelong member.

Robert served as Commander of the Sheridan American Legion Post 729 for several years. Robert was an active member of the community and at Fox River Lutheran Church where he planned Veteran's Day Celebrations to honor every veteran for their service and sacrifice.

He is survived by his children, Patricia (Michael) Dietzman, Robert W. Acosta, Jennifer (Skip) Talbot; his grandchildren Robert I. Acosta, Moriah and Brayden Dietzman, Brooke and Cooper Talbot; his great-grandchildren Noah Munoz and Laurel Schwartz; beloved caregiver and friend Serena Nieto; three sisters Carole (Daniel) Ginther, Susan (Scott) Christoffel, and Diane (Doug) Quigley; four brothers Ruben (Cindy) Acosta, Michael (Karen) Acosta, David Acosta, and Eddie (Sheila) Acosta; the mothers of his children Judy Hausler and Donna Klein; and countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Jason R. Acosta, and his niece Michelle Posejpal.

Memorials can be made to the America Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) or Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

Visitation will be held Tuesday 4-8 pm, September 15, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl, Aurora, IL. An additional visitation will be held Wednesday 10 am, September 16, 2020 at Fox River Lutheran Church, 2785 E.-52, Sheridan, IL 60551. Funeral services will start promptly at 12 pm. Interment will take place at Norway Cemetery with food to follow at the Church. Please note that masks will be required for all attendees.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guest book or view the live stream service on Wednesday.


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Healy Chapel
SEP
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Fox River Lutheran Church
SEP
16
Service
12:00 PM
Fox River Lutheran Church
SEP
16
Interment
Norway Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
8 entries
September 11, 2020
Donna you and Jenny is in our prayers so sorry for you lost.
Kevin and Patty Bublitz
Friend
September 11, 2020
Goodbye brother-we will see each other again some day.
Jesse Vera
Friend
September 11, 2020
September 11, 2020
Please accept our condolences the Franzen family
Albert Franzen
Classmate
September 11, 2020
I am so sad for Patti and the whole family. Many tears will be shed and happy memories shared. Praying for God's peace to all. Blessings, Sue Massaro
Sue Massaro
Friend
September 11, 2020
I worked with Bob for many years at Sheridan Correctional Center and have very fond memories of our time together. He was a great boss and friend. My condolences to the family. Prayers as you say goodbye.
Sheryl Thompson
Coworker
September 10, 2020
I shed some tears today, my IDOC MENTOR...promoting me, always preparing me for the next promotion to come, and for the great challenges that would come with it, my BIGGEST SUPPORTER always pushing me into roles that at the time little to no females would be in. I will never forget just having been promoted into a white shirt and day one in classic Bob style he called a hostage drill, just after it started he told the shift commander that I was now taking over, I hadn’t even run a shift let alone a major drill and in those days drills were actually drills as close as It could get to Real. I made it through and little did I know that day he was preparing me for the next promotion, and the next promotion..... even in his retirement he still would be recommending and supporting me, challenging me and even scolding me on the very few times he thought I needed it...(lol)

He treated me like a father would a daughter,
And ouside of the razor wire and fences he was truly my friend.

I have missed him recently and hope that he is at peace. Thinking of his wonderful family-

Jenn-
Jennifer (Stoudt) Ward
Coworker
