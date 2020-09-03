1/1
Robert J. Gage
Robert J. Gage

Born: March 5, 1959; in Ottawa, IL

Died: August 18, 2020; in Palm Bay, FL

Robert J. "Bobby" Gage, 61, formerly of Marseilles, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Palm Bay, Florida.

Bobby was born on March 5, 1959, in Ottawa to Robert and Mary (Weber) Gage.

He graduated from Marseilles High School. He was an Illinois Towboat Pilot before deciding to leave the cold winters for Florida and moved to Palm Bay, Florida in 1987. There he opened Gage-It-Well, a car restoration business. With his passion for cars, he was able to make a living doing what he loved. He made many trips to North Carolina to spend time with his brother and family, whether to avoid a hurricane or to spend time together during the holidays.

Bobby is survived by his brother, Darrell (Trina) of High Point, North Carolina; a sister, Debra Wheeler of Marseilles; nephews, Jeremiah and Judson Wheeler, both of Marseilles, Justin(Kristina) Gage of Greensboro, NC; nieces, Katelyn (Joshua) Peters of Seneca, IL, Jenna (Andrew) Gage of North Myrtle Beach, SC; and several great nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be in Galloway Cemetery in Marseilles.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
