Robert J. Heaton

Born: September 26, 1944

Died: June 24, 2020

Robert J. Heaton, 75, of Ottawa passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Rock Run Place in Joliet.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am, Saturday, June 27 at St. Patrick's Church in Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am at the church. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. He will be buried at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Seneca. Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Robert was born September 26, 1944 to Joseph and Mable (MacNamara) Heaton. He enjoyed fishing and being with his friends and family. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Seneca.

He is survived by two sons, Tom (Dawn) Heaton of Frankfort and Tim Heaton of Chicago; six grandchildren, Michael, Grace, Connor, and Katherine Heaton, Brittney Wooden, and Daniel Heaton; two great-grandchildren, Jacklyn and Leah; two brothers, Mike (Barb) Heaton of Wilmet and John (Bridget) of CA; and his sister, Jonelle (Joe) Garzanelli of San Diego, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judy Heaton.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Church.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Published in My Web Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home
