|
|
Robert Jakubcin
Born: November 23, 1950
Died: March 2, 2020
Robert "Jake" Jakubcin 69, of Denver, Colorado passed away peacefully March 2, 2020 with his loving family by his side after battling Leukemia for the past year.
He was born November 23, 1950 and raised in Streator by his parents Michael and Aletha Jakubcin who preceded him in death. He attended the University of Denver and University of Illinois. Most of his adult life has been in Denver, Colorado working in construction for 35 years and owned and operated Jakubcin Construction during those years.
He leaves behind his wife Janice Garretson of 43 years also born and raised in Streator and lifelong partner for 55 years. She is currently living in Denver. They have 2 amazing children, Callie and Justin Jakubcin of Denver and 3 delightful grandchildren: Kade, Aiden and Ava of Denver. He is survived by a brother Michael Jakubcin of Port Angeles, Washington.
Robert loved traveling, gardening, Cubs baseball and cooking wonderful meals for family and friends.
He fought valiantly, endured graciously and will be missed so deeply. There will be a celebration of life in the coming summer months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in memory of Robert Jakubcin.