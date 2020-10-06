1/1
Robert T. Scarbeary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert T. Scarbeary

Born: September 25, 1955; in Streator, IL

Died: September 30, 2020; in Streator, IL

Robert T. Scarbeary, 65 of Streator passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 at the home of his daughter Sarah in Streator.

Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

The Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Robert was born on September 25, 1955 in Streator to Ronald and Delores (Reaska) Scarbeary.

Surviving are children; Eric Scarbeary of Colorado, Sarah (Frank Carter) Scarbeary of Streator and Matthew Scarbeary of Virginia, granddaughter Alicia Escobedo, his mother Delores Scarbeary of Streator, brothers; Ron (Marilyn) Scarbeary of Streator and William Scarbeary of Colorado and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father and a granddaughter Arriyana Carter.

Robert attended Streator grade schools and Streator High School. He had served in the US Army and was formerly employed at Flinks Mfg. Robert was a member of the Lazy Acres Sportsman Club.

Winterrowdd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winterrowd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved