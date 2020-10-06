Robert T. ScarbearyBorn: September 25, 1955; in Streator, ILDied: September 30, 2020; in Streator, ILRobert T. Scarbeary, 65 of Streator passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 at the home of his daughter Sarah in Streator.Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.The Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.Robert was born on September 25, 1955 in Streator to Ronald and Delores (Reaska) Scarbeary.Surviving are children; Eric Scarbeary of Colorado, Sarah (Frank Carter) Scarbeary of Streator and Matthew Scarbeary of Virginia, granddaughter Alicia Escobedo, his mother Delores Scarbeary of Streator, brothers; Ron (Marilyn) Scarbeary of Streator and William Scarbeary of Colorado and several nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his father and a granddaughter Arriyana Carter.Robert attended Streator grade schools and Streator High School. He had served in the US Army and was formerly employed at Flinks Mfg. Robert was a member of the Lazy Acres Sportsman Club.Winterrowdd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703