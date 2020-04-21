My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
Resources
More Obituaries for Robertha Finkenbinder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robertha C. Finkenbinder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robertha C. Finkenbinder Obituary
robertha C. finkenbinder

Born: November 13, 1919; in Reading, IL

Died: April 16, 2020; in Pontiac, IL

Robertha "Tootie" C. Finkenbinder, 100 of Cornell passed away Thursday evening (April 16, 2020) at the Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

Private family services will be held and burial will be in the Defenbaugh Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tootie was born on November 13, 1919 in Reading to Grover C. and Hilda (Brill) Defenbaugh. She married Glenn W. Finkenbinder on August 21, 1955 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Streator. He preceded her in death on September 9, 1996.

Surviving are several very special nieces and nephews, 3 God children and a special cousin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and sister in law Grover "Bud" and Lavern Defenbaugh.

Tootie graduated from Streator High School in 1937, she resided in Cornell since her marriage in 1955. She was secretary for Campbell Motor Sales in Streator from 1937 - 1958, Treasure-Manager of the Cornell Community Federal Credit Union for 25 years, Charter member of the Community Lutheran Church of Cornell, sang in the church choir, severed on the church council, member of the E.L.C.A Financial Secretary for the church since 1976, secretary for the Cornell Area Rescue and Emergency Services from 1974 - 1995, secretary for Finkenbinder Trucking since 1955, member of the Women of the Moose Lodge # 69023 Bloomington. Her hobbies were Ballroom Dancing and following the big bands thru out the area.

Memorials may be made in her name to either to the Cornell Community Lutheran Church or Evenglow Lodge of Pontiac.

Winterrowd Funeral home

305 S. Park St.

Streator,IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -