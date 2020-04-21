|
robertha C. finkenbinder
Born: November 13, 1919; in Reading, IL
Died: April 16, 2020; in Pontiac, IL
Robertha "Tootie" C. Finkenbinder, 100 of Cornell passed away Thursday evening (April 16, 2020) at the Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.
Private family services will be held and burial will be in the Defenbaugh Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tootie was born on November 13, 1919 in Reading to Grover C. and Hilda (Brill) Defenbaugh. She married Glenn W. Finkenbinder on August 21, 1955 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Streator. He preceded her in death on September 9, 1996.
Surviving are several very special nieces and nephews, 3 God children and a special cousin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and sister in law Grover "Bud" and Lavern Defenbaugh.
Tootie graduated from Streator High School in 1937, she resided in Cornell since her marriage in 1955. She was secretary for Campbell Motor Sales in Streator from 1937 - 1958, Treasure-Manager of the Cornell Community Federal Credit Union for 25 years, Charter member of the Community Lutheran Church of Cornell, sang in the church choir, severed on the church council, member of the E.L.C.A Financial Secretary for the church since 1976, secretary for the Cornell Area Rescue and Emergency Services from 1974 - 1995, secretary for Finkenbinder Trucking since 1955, member of the Women of the Moose Lodge # 69023 Bloomington. Her hobbies were Ballroom Dancing and following the big bands thru out the area.
Memorials may be made in her name to either to the Cornell Community Lutheran Church or Evenglow Lodge of Pontiac.
