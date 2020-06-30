Roderick D. Twait
Born: July 15, 1930; in Moline, IL
Died: June 25, 2020; in Leland, IL
Roderick D. Twait, 89, of Leland, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home on June 25, 2020.
A private Celebration of Life will be at Leland Methodist Church on Monday, July 6th with Pastor Dave Yim and Pastor Abraham Moller. Private burial will be at the Precinct Cemetery in rural Earlville at a later date.
Rod was born on July 15, 1930, in Moline, IL, the son of Clarence and Florence (DeBolt) Twait. He graduated from Serena High School in 1949. After graduation, he worked at Caterpillar in Aurora then Libby-Owens Glass Company in Ottawa and made many life-long friends. These friends started Rod's love of playing Euchre.
Rod met Mary Bidstrup at a dance, and they were married on September 19, 1954, at the Earlville Presbyterian Church. They celebrated 65 years together.
He made a career move in 1960 to begin farming in Dayton Township and then to the Leland-Sheridan farms until his retirement at the age of 80. He farmed for over 50 years and also was a salesman for Trojan Seed Company. Rod often said it was a wise choice to raise the family on a farm.
Rod was a member of the LaSalle County Farm Bureau, Moose Lodge, Elks Club, and Leland Lions Club. He was a faithful member of the Leland United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Together Rod and Mary enjoyed many vacation trips, farm auctions, and playing cards with friends and family. One of his favorite trips was to Bornholm, Denmark to meet Mary's family. Holidays were a special time at his house as he hosted yearly family gatherings. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
He is survived by his wife; children, Deb (Rob) Mason of Hinckley and Mike (Pam) Twait of Sheridan; four granddaughters, Heather (Bryan) Metzger of Charleston, Corinne (Matt) Fitzpatrick of Big Rock, Laura (Chris) Condon of Sandwich, and Holly Mason of Maple Park; nine great-grandchildren, Colby, Cowen, Henley, and Conley Metzger, Blake and Maggie Fitzpatrick, Waylon and Delaney Condon, and Addilyn Mason; two sisters, Marilyn Larson and Rita Broadus; and a brother, Joe Erickson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Roberta Miller; and two brothers, Stanley Twait and Harry Erickson.
The family wants to extend their thanks and appreciation to Geraldine, Connie and Alesha from Unity Hospice Care and Dr. Kenneth Kavanaugh for their kindness in Rod's final days. He fought cancer with dignity and courage with much support from his loving family. Rod will be remembered by his outstanding work ethic, fairness and honesty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church in Leland. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 30, 2020.