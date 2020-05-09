Rodney B. Reese
Rodney B. Reese

Born: November 11, 1943; in Sandwich, IL

Died: May 8, 2020; in Serena, IL

Rodney B. Reese 76 , retired Serena Fire Chief passed away at his home May 8, 2020, Serena, IL

He was born November 11, 1943 in Sandwich, IL to the late Earl and Bernice (Olson) Reese.

Rodney graduated from Serena High 1962 and then entered the Air Force from 1962-1966 working in Fire Service in Alaska. Rodney grew up following this dads' footsteps as a Serena Fire Fighter, beginning his career in 1966. Throughout the years he raised though rates and finally becoming Fire Chief. 49 years total with the department and 15 of those finishing his career as Chief retiring in 2015.

During that time he had married Judith Peterson on January 20,1990 in Serena.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Serena, one of the originating members of the 911 board for LaSalle County, Past President for MABAS 25 Division and past township trustee for Serena township.

Memberships included are. Retired Fire Chiefs Association, Illinois Fire Chief Association, Illinois Firefighters Association, and Illinois Association of Fire protection Districts.

He is survived by his loving wife Judy of Serena, 3 sons; Richard (Michelle) Reese of Ottawa, Robert Reese of Ottawa and Jim (Margaret) Anderson of Serena, 1 sister Janet Reese of Bloomingdale, IL, sister in law Elaine Reese of Serena. 4 grandchildren Riley, Briana, Amber and Heather and 3 great grandchildren Gage, Bricksin and Ivy.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Don.

Because of the Covid 19 pandemic Full Fire and Military Honors will be held at a later date at the Serena Fire Dept, with interment at West Serena Cemetery, Memorials may be directed to the Serena Fire Protection District P.O. Box 133 Serena, IL 60549

Online condolences may be made at www.beveragefamilyfh.com

Beverage Family Funeral Homes were entrusted with the funeral services.


Published in My Web Times on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Rodney was a friend to me since 8th grade. He domonstrated to me many ways to show friendship that did notneed to be obvious. To all his family , my heartfelt condolences . Thanks Rod, from everyone you came in contact with ,we will all miss you !!!
charles clairmont
Friend
