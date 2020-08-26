Rogene A. Snook
Born: April 10, 1933
Died: August 24, 2020
Rogene A. Snook, age 87, of Ottawa, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at the LaSalle County Nursing Home.
A private visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. Friday, August 28th with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. at St. Columba Church with Reverend David Kipfer celebrating. Interment will follow in Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim, Christopher and Richard Snook, Jon and Charlie Good, Michele Lamb, Brandy Hodges and Kendall Snell. The family respectfully requests those attending the visitation or service wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Rogene was born April 10, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ernest Charles and Myrtle Katherine (Michaels) Weiss. She married David K. Snook February 23, 1952 at St. Columba Church. He preceded her in death March 2, 2011. Surviving are her children, Peter (Debra) Snook and Kevin (Judy) Snook all of Ottawa, Katharine Smiley of Stoughton, WI, Ruth (Russell) Gaydos of Mendota Heights, MN, and Caroline (Tim) Good of Greencastle, IN. She also leaves grandchildren Jim (Dana) Snook, Brandy (Bret) Hodges, Kendall (Greg) Snell, Michele (Tom) Lamb, Christopher (Becky) Snook, Richard (Joanne) Snook, Sarah Rose Smiley, Cindy (Kevin) Beamer, Andrew (Sonya) Gaydos, Keri Good, Jon Good, Lauren (Nick) Tharp, Charlie Good and Fiona Good; twenty-one great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Sherman (Marilyn) Weiss of Streator, Michael (Marcia) Weiss of Marseilles and Thomas (Linda) Weiss of Deer Park, IL; and a sister, Mary Jo Zimmerlein of Sublette, IL. Rogene was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Stephen Gaydos and an infant brother.
To our dearest beloved mother and grandmother, we are all honored to help carry you in our hearts and hands to the paradise and glory with God you have so yearned for. Your love for God and family was so selfless in all you did. You never knew a stranger that wasn't welcome for a good meal and place to sleep. You took care of everyone in and outside of family in time of need, whether next door or across the country. Weather couldn't stop you from helping with new babies, health issues, or needs for hugs and support. You were there! You worked outside the home to help with the bills, took care of our home, worked on the farm milking cows, cleaning barns, plowing fields, driving trucks, fixing machinery and still made time to be the best mother and grandmother of all time! That is who Rogene was... you are now in that Glorious Place with the love of your life and all the wonderful family that went before you.
Rogene graduated from Marquette High School and attended NIU. She was a member of St. Columba Church where she dearly loved singing in the choir for many years. With a love for sewing, Rogene worked as a seamstress at Famous Department Store prior to pursuing her second passion of cooking as head cook at Wallace Grade School. She enjoyed gardening and helping her husband David with numerous activities around the farm. Her love of family was of primary importance to her.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the LaSalle County Nursing Home or Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com
