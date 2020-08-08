1/
Roger K. Armstrong Sr.
Roger K. Armstrong, Sr.

Born: January 6, 1936; in Marseilles, IL

Died: August 7, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Roger K. Armstrong, Sr., 84, of Ottawa passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.

Roger was born January 6, 1936, in Marseilles to Frank Armstrong and Edna Leibold. He married Bernita Hubbartt on August 22, 1695 at the Wedron Church. He owned and operated Armstrong Electric for over 25 years, before retiring from Ottawa Steel and Wire as plant manager. He enjoyed woodworking and caring for his lawn.

He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Bernita; four children, Laura (Kevin) Hunt of TX, Roger Jr. of Ottawa, Frank (Larae) Armstrong of Ottawa, and John (Mimi) Armstrong of Mendota; ten grandchildren, Casey, Courtney, Cassandra (Gary), Clay, Brittany (Ryan), Brianna, Brenna (Cameron), Devin (Caleb), Connor, and Shelby; and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, step-father, Herbert Hubbartt; and two sisters, Lois and Margaret Petre.

Memorials may be directed to his family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Published in My Web Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
