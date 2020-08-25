Roma M. Held
Born: September 27, 1929
Died: August 22, 2020
Roma M. Held, 90, of Ransom passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the Ransom United Methodist Church, Ranson. Rev. Andrew King will officiate.
Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the Ransom United Methodist Church, Ransom.
Burial will be in Allen Township Cemetery, Ransom. Pallbearers will be Jim, Kevin and David Siedentop; Frank Erschen, John and Joey Janssen.
The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Roma Maxine Hinkelman was born on September 27, 1929 to Alvin and Violet(Walling) Hinkelman in Streator.
Survivors include her sister, Norma Siedentop; nephews, Larry (Sheri) Siedentop and Jim (Pam) Siedentop; great nieces and nephews, Katie Amberston, Kevin, David, Nick Siedentop and Rachel Erschen; great - great nieces and nephews, Sophie and Will Amberston, Gregg Harrison, Henry, Abigail, Gwen, Kolin Siedentop and Jonah Erschen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; brother-in-law, Henry Siedentop, Jr. and her in-laws, Clarence and Viola Held.
She lived her entire life in the Ransom area, going to a one room school and graduating from Dwight Township High School with the class of 1947.
She was married to Jack Held on January 29, 1956 in the former Grace EUB Church in Ransom.
She was employed for 30 years at the Streator National Bank, retiring in 1979 to help her husband with the farming. She loved the outdoors, country music, Indy Car racing, having attended the Indianapolis 500 a good number of times and all animals especially cats, having given a good home to many cats that just happened to find her home. She also helped Santa, as Mrs. Claus, bringing enjoyment to many, many children.
She was a member of the Ransom United Methodist Church in Ransom, the U.M.W. organization, and the Allen Township Senior Citizens.
Memorials may be made to the Marseilles Pet Project or the donor's choice.
