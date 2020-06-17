Romaine A. Parsons
Romaine A. Parsons

"Bud" Romaine A. Parsons, 80, of Streator passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 with his wife and "fur" baby, Dixie at his side.

Funeral services are pending with the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
