Romaine A. Parsons
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Romaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Romaine A. Parsons

Born: June 23, 1939

Died: June 15, 2020

"Bud" Romaine A. Parsons, 80, of Streator passed away at home, Monday, June 15, 2020 with his wife and "fur" baby, Dixie, at his side.

There will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Born June 23, 1939 in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania he was the son of Leslie and Gertrude (Patt) Parsons. He married Linda K. Wahl on May 30, 1980 in Alpine, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Parsons of Streator; sons, Lonny (Cindy) Parsons of Middlebury Center, Pennsylvania, Mark (Paula) Parsons of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, daughters, Tammey (George) DeLaura of Orlando, Florida, Sherry Parsons of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren (two of which he was especially close to, Jonathan and SSGT. Joe Parsons, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Lorene Webster and Elaine Rose Fischler: and his special fur babies Abbie and Baby Bear.

Born and raised in the Wellsboro, Pennsylvania area he attended local grade schools and graduated from Liberty High School.

He worked for Bordens Food in Pennsylvania many years ago.

Bud and Linda met in 1980 in Arizona and quickly tied the knot. They shared many great adventures through the years traveling the country doing commercial carpet cleaning. They lived in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania before settling in Illinois the last 17 years. They built several homes together through the years and made many great memories.

Bud loved carpet cleaning and fishing. He cherished his "fur" babies and the love of his life, Linda. He will be dearly missed.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com

Solon-Telford Funeral Home, 301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364

815-672-2320 www.solontelford.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved