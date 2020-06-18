Romaine A. Parsons
Born: June 23, 1939
Died: June 15, 2020
"Bud" Romaine A. Parsons, 80, of Streator passed away at home, Monday, June 15, 2020 with his wife and "fur" baby, Dixie, at his side.
There will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born June 23, 1939 in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania he was the son of Leslie and Gertrude (Patt) Parsons. He married Linda K. Wahl on May 30, 1980 in Alpine, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Parsons of Streator; sons, Lonny (Cindy) Parsons of Middlebury Center, Pennsylvania, Mark (Paula) Parsons of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, daughters, Tammey (George) DeLaura of Orlando, Florida, Sherry Parsons of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren (two of which he was especially close to, Jonathan and SSGT. Joe Parsons, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Lorene Webster and Elaine Rose Fischler: and his special fur babies Abbie and Baby Bear.
Born and raised in the Wellsboro, Pennsylvania area he attended local grade schools and graduated from Liberty High School.
He worked for Bordens Food in Pennsylvania many years ago.
Bud and Linda met in 1980 in Arizona and quickly tied the knot. They shared many great adventures through the years traveling the country doing commercial carpet cleaning. They lived in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania before settling in Illinois the last 17 years. They built several homes together through the years and made many great memories.
Bud loved carpet cleaning and fishing. He cherished his "fur" babies and the love of his life, Linda. He will be dearly missed.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.
